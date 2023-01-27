NLC keeps Kharlachi Border Terminal Operational despite heavy snowfall

National Logistics Cell (NLC) is managing import /export consignments despite heavy snowfall on Pak-Afghan border crossing point at Kharlachi.

Located in District Kurram valley, Kharlachi Border Terminal is one of the busiest border crossing points for bilateral and transit trade with Pakistan’s neighbouring countries in the west. In winter, life comes to a standstill as temperature falls to minus 10-12 owing to frequent snowfall / blizzards and cold breeze from mid-December to mid-February.

To ensure availability of coal for power plants and industrial units, NLC undertakes non-stop trade operations at Kharlachi Border Terminal, braving multiple challenges in sub-zero temperature. Traffic management of heavy vehicles loaded with import /export consignments inside the terminal’s yards is a major challenge due to slippery road conditions. The snow is removed from scanner ramps and weigh bridges as scanning and weighment are important steps in Customs clearance. Snow removal from solar panels, office accommodation of different government departments, pedestrian sheds etc. is done on a regular basis. The import cargo at Kharlachi Border mainly include coal, dry and fresh fruit while export items comprise Pakistan made tractors, cement, rice, salt, vegetables etc. NLC has handled over 2000 vehicles during the current month.