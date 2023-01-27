45-year-old ready to invest heavily to reduce his biological age

A middle aged tech centimillionaire Bryan Johnson is ready to spend millions of dollars to reduce his biological age to 18. Mr Johnson, the chief executive officer (CEO) of a biotech company, is working with a team of 30 doctors on a project called Project Blueprint which uses data-driven experimentation to reduce the age of his body’s organs to 18. A report claimed that test results showed he had the heart of a 37-year old, skin of 28-year old, and lungs of a young adult. He will spend US$2 million a year on the project until he obtains his desired results. In fact, he has been spending money on the project since 2021. Doctors have recommended food, supplements, exercise, and other physical tests for Mr Johnson, and they conduct experiments to assess his performance. Mr Johnson starts his day with dozens of supplements at 5am, consumes 1977 calories a day and exercises daily with hardcore exercises three times a week. Mr Johnson said what he was doing felt like radical but he wanted to prove that his dream could be materialized. He claimed that his biological age had been reduced by 5.1years.