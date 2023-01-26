PM, Zardari discuss political situation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday discussed the overall political situation of the country. The former president called upon the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Senator Salim Mandviwala were also present. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in the country, especially the challenges faced by the country.

They also discussed the upcoming by-polls for the provincial assembly of Punjab and KP and the national assembly. It was decided that the challenges faced by the country will be countered through mutual understanding and unity. Their meeting comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) intensified preparations for by-polls in Punjab and KP after their respective assemblies were dissolved by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The apex poll body has told the governors of the respective provinces to call the elections between April 9-17.