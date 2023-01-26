Pakistan, UAE resolve to further enhance bilateral relations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein the two leaders expressed their resolve to further enhance brotherly bilateral relations. The meeting took place here as the UAE president arrived in Pakistan on a private visit, a PM Office statement said. On his arrival at Chandna Airport, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Special Assistants to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi and Attaullah Tarar.

During their meeting, the prime minister recalled his recent visit to the UAE and emphasized that both countries would work on the understandings reached between the two leaders during that visit. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the brotherly relations between the two countries went back many decades and his father, who had immense love for Pakistan and its people, laid the foundation of their bilateral ties. The UAE president said that he considered Pakistan as his second home and assured the prime minister that the UAE would always stand by Pakistan.