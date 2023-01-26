Pakistan-Australia Relations: Friendship and Cooperation

Pakistan and Australia have historically enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations. The foundations of our relations were set when the cameleers from present-day Pakistan travelled to the Australian outback to develop crucial infrastructure that would ultimately become the backbone of Australia’s economic development. These cameleers left an indelible mark on the Australian society.

After the independence of Pakistan, Australia was one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan. It established its resident mission in 1948. Ever since, our relations have flourished into a dynamic and multifaceted partnership. The first head of government visit from Australia to Pakistan took place in 1989 by former Prime Minister Bob Hawke. He was received by former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, the first woman elected to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority country. Today, our two countries’ leadership maintains regular high-level contacts on various issues of importance.

Our special relationship with Australia is strengthened due to the various commonalities between our two countries, including the common English language; similar legal and administrative systems; and Westminster-style democracies. Close parliamentary cooperation is an important hallmark of our bilateral relations. Last year, the largest-ever Australia-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group was established in the 47th Parliament of Australia. The group comprises 38 members including the deputy prime minister and defence minister; president of the senate; and speaker of the house of representatives. It has members from both houses of the Australian parliament and representation from all Australian states. Similar parliamentary friendship groups exist in both houses of the parliament of Pakistan as well.

As a longtime partner, Islamabad hopes to further enhance its cooperation with Canberra in all relevant forums and areas of mutual interest.

Over the years, Pakistan and Australia have sought to enhance and diversify the bilateral trade between the two countries. In 2021, the bilateral trade in goods and services was worth $1.84 billion. Rather than competing, the economies of the two countries actually complement each other. The major exports from Pakistan to Australia are textiles, petroleum, rice, spices, surgical instrument, and leather goods. There was a rise in the export of IT-related services from Pakistan. Exports from Australia include pulses, oilseed and fertilizers. Education services exports form the majority of Australia’s $880 million services exports to Pakistan.

Still, there is tremendous potential for growth in bilateral trade and investment. Accordingly, both sides are working on expanding cooperation, especially in the areas of agribusiness (dairy, livestock, and crop production), renewable energy, mining, education (tertiary, vocational and corporate training), science and technology, food processing, and IT and communications products and services.

To Australian investors, Pakistan offers vast economic and commercial opportunities, with a growing consumer market of over 220 million people; growing middle class; and a young and vibrant population. Pakistan offers one of the most investor-friendly investment regimes in the region. All sectors of the economy are open for private investment, allowing foreign investors to invest in all areas of the economy without the requirement of a local partner. At present, there are 22 Australian companies involved in investment and joint ventures in Pakistan.

Defence relations between Pakistan and Australia date back to 1910, when the first Australian officer joined the Command and Staff College at Quetta for training. Since then, the exchange arrangements between the two countries have continued with both sides sending their officers for training at each other’s military training institutions. The high-level defence delegations also visit regularly from both sides. Last year, the Chief of the Defence Forces of Australia visited Pakistan to participate in the 11th round of defence and security talks and the 8th round of the 1.5 track security dialogue.

Australia has been a friend and partner of Pakistan. After the bushfires in Balochistan, it provided technical advice to Pakistani authorities in managing the fires. Canberra was among one the first capitals to announce humanitarian assistance after Pakistan experienced the worst floods in its history last year which inundated one-third of the country and led to the loss of life and livelihoods of millions of people.

Today, there are around 100,000 Pakistanis who call Australia their home and are an important part of Australian society. The Pakistani community in Australia continues to enrich the Australian multicultural mosaic through their active participation in academia, politics, commerce, media, and sports. In the last few years, the number of Pakistani diaspora has grown significantly in both number and influence.

Australia is also a favoured destination for Pakistani students, with more than 15,000 students enrolled in various universities. With their outstanding performance, Pakistani students are valuable contributors to Australia’s knowledge economy. Various educational institutions from Pakistan and Australia are working closely to further build on educational exchange with university-to-university collaborations; student and faculty exchanges; technical and vocational training; and research collaboration.

Cricket, being a common passion, remains a strong bond that connects our two peoples. Last year, Pakistan welcomed the Australian cricket team to Pakistan followed by Pakistani cricket team’s visit to Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. We have started 2023 with a Pakistan-Australia Women’s ODI and T20 Cricket Series in Australia.

Long-live Pakistan Australia Friendship!

The writer is the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Australia and former Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. He tweets @zhchaudhri