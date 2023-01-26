Rana Tanveer shares future of TVET report with Ahsan Iqbal

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is making all efforts to popularize skills education in the country. Aligning with the slogan of International Day of Education 2023, “to invest in people, prioritize education,” short-term skills training programs particularly benefitting youth for earning their livelihood are being prioritized in the country. In this regard, the contribution of several entities from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, mainly HEC, NAVTTC, IBCC, and the Federal Board of Education, are praiseworthy. He stated this while presenting “The Future of TVET – A scenario-based study of the trends and future strategic directions driving the sector’s evolution” report to Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal. This report has been prepared through collaborative efforts of well-reputed technical institutes from New Zealand, Philippines, Sweden, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, and the National Skills University Islamabad team. UNESCO/UNEVOC provided funding for preparing this report through a highly competitive mechanism with global participation. The Federal Education Minister also praised the contribution of all involved in developing this report from the Pakistani side. This report is being translated into several languages and will set the scene for futuristic Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET)across the globe.

Before this, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal discussed the importance of celebrating the International Day of Education. He particularly outlined Vision 2025, prepared in 2013, including skills education as a major component under his guidance. If that had been implemented faithfully, Pakistan’s education system would have gone much further. According to him, there is a need to bring harmony and homogeneity across the country.

Rana Tanveer Hussain urged that while celebrating International Day of Education 2023, the urgency of the situation must be kept in mind. We have youth looking for opportunities inside the country and abroad. A timely investment in strengthening the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and all skills education-providing institutions across the country must work to their full capacities. The ceremony to celebrate the International Day of Education 2023 at the National Skills University Islamabad was attended by dignitaries across the country, including the Chairperson Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Secretary IBCC, students and faculty members of various universities from Islamabad-Rawalpindi region, senior media officials including national and international organizations.