Model Town Club breeze into 20-K Cup semifinals

LAHORE: Nasrullah Zia’s sensational 77 runs steered Model Town Club to a 9-wicket win over Shahkamal Club in the third quarterfinal of the 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament at Model Town Greens Ground here on Tuesday. Shahkamal Club, batting first, were all out for 131 runs in 19.3 overs. Imran Nazir Jr emerged as top scorer with 42 runs off 45 balls, hitting three boundaries and one six while the other key contributors were Muhammad Abdullah and Sheraz Ali, who slammed 37 and 27 runs respectively. No other Shahkamal Club batter could cross the doubles figures and fell cheaply. Afaq Afridi bowled well for Model Town Club and grabbed three wickets for 16 runs while Mohsin Irshad and Hassan Rizwan claimed two wickets apiece. Model Town Club started their run-chase in great style and comfortably achieved the required target, losing just one wicket in 16 overs. Opener Haider fell cheaply for 13 runs while player of the match Nasrullah Zia hammered superb unbeaten 77 runs off 48 runs that included 6 fours and 4 sixes. Muhammad Saleem also remained unbeaten for 31 runs off 34 balls. From Shahkamal, the only wicket was claimed by Usman Ali. On Wednesday (January 25), the fourth and last quarterfinal will be played between Golden Star Club and Model Town Greens Academy at Pindi Gymkhana Ground at 11:00 am.