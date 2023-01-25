BARD Foundation’s youngest beneficiary joins Adidas as Brand Ambassador

Haniya Minhas has become the first youngest Pakistani to be appointed as the official brand ambassador of the leading global sportswear brand, Adidas. She is Pakistan’s first teen athlete to accomplish this historic feat.

Haniya began training at IMG on August 22, 2022, and since then has had a string of remarkable accolades, including reaching Semi Finals in Orange Bowl International U12 Florida, USA, 3rd place in U12 Eddie Herr International, Florida, USA, Champion at Little Mo International Championship U12, Doubles and Mix Doubles in New York, USA, Champion at USTA National U14 Tennis Championship in Florida, Champion at L5 U16 National Tennis Championship in the United States, Champion at U14 National Tennis Championships in Coral Springs, Florida, and the Champion at USTA U16 Girls National Championship Final in Florida, USA.

President of BARD Foundation, Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, expressed the pride BARD Foundation feels in its association with Haniya and said: “I’m delighted at this young talent. This is remarkable news and a great honor for Pakistan and all those with high aspirations, especially women. Haniya Minhas is the first youngest Pakistani tennis player to be appointed as Brand Ambassador for Adidas, the world’s leading sportswear brand. Her enthusiasm, passion, and discipline will propel her to the ranks of world-class tennis players. Pakistan has a star in the making.”

Expressing her happiness over this milestone Haniya said: “It’s a feeling of immense pride and excitement to be joining the Adidas family. I aspire to represent Pakistan and work hard to develop my skills and capabilities, to achieve my passion and become a world-class tennis player. I am delighted and appreciative of BARD Foundation’s support for the development of sports in Pakistan.”

Haniya’s training at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and tournaments’ cost is being sponsored by the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation. The mission of foundation is to facilitate individuals who demonstrate the drive and determination to excel in their chosen field.