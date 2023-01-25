CEO RUDA reviews planning of ongoing projects

Today at Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) head office, the Director Project Planning Nadeem gave a briefing on the progress of different projects to CEO Imran Amin. All the 21 engineering projects including infrastructure, rehabilitation, waste management, waste to energy, river training work right embankment and forestation etc. were discussed. The trajectory of all above projects was ascertained with a time scale from inception, bidding process, detail design, estimations till the mobilization. It is pertinent to highlight that all the initiatives undertaken by RUDA will not only result in providing better living standards to cross section of society, including high and low end income groups, rather all projects are designed with a primary objective of improving the environment, ensuring the rejuvenation of River Ravi and mitigating the effect of climate and its vestiges in the form of air pollution, smog, poisonous ground water and waste leachate, destroying the understory of Lahore. Executive Director Abdul Waheed Khan, Director Urban Planning Zahid Hussain and Director Environment Nadia Tahir were also present during the occasion. CEO Imran Amin later, while highlighting the benchmarks of progress reiterated that all measures will be adapted to ensure the quality of works along with improving ecological environment in the complete riverfront.