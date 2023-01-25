On-campus ills

The public anticipated that the private school in Lahore, where the manhandling of a girl occurred, would treat the beaten girl fairly before the parents of the bullying girls resorted to securing pre-arrest bail for the girls. However, the school administration has now expelled five students, including the victim of bullying, after initially failing to safeguard the girl from on-campus bullying. An online video of the girl being mistreated by her classmates brought attention to the event. The school administration took note and began a probe as a result of the public outrage and the victim girl’s parents’ action. However, the school wants to pervert the course of law, claiming that police did not comply with them and refused to furnish them with CCTV evidence of the incident. The education department also organised a five-member team to investigate the situation.

The clips depict the teenage culture prevalent in elite schools, demonstrating that bullying, drugs, and violence actually exist on campus. The victim’s father has filed a criminal complaint, stating that his daughter was beaten after she refused to take a narcotic dose supplied by the lead suspect. The horrible facts highlight the ugly realities of what kind of environment exists in educational institutions that deliver “excellent education” to the wealthy. The viral video has uncovered worrisome and sad flaws that go far beyond bullying. In addition, rather than criticising and confining their children, parents enable them through protection. The victim’s father alleged that the offenders’ families are pressuring him to abandon the case. The government should protect the family, and such behaviours should have no place in our society, Educational institutions should monitor such behaviour and penalize delinquent students accordingly. The onus is also on parents, who should be ethically disciplining their children, who are the country’s future leaders.

The case necessitates the involvement of the school administration. The case should serve as a reminder to the government that no one is above the law, regardless of their riches or position. It should be made quite apparent that such acts of violence and torture are cruel and require a significant response. In addition, the government must form a committee to investigate the cultures present in Pakistan’s top universities. If Pakistan wants to succeed in the future, virtues and abilities like sincerity, leadership, and professionalism must be fostered from an early age. *