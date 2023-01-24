Pedri on target to earn Barcelona 1-0 win over Getafe

Barcelona extended their lead over Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings after Pedri’s first-half strike earned them a 1-0 win over Getafe on Sunday. Leaders Barca climbed to 44 points, six ahead of their bitter rivals Real who have a game in hand and will visit Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. Getafe are 16th and level with Celta Vigo and 18th-placed Real Valladolid on 17 points, just above the relegation zone thanks to a superior goal difference. Coach Xavi Hernandez made several changes to his regular team, resting key players such as Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong ahead to their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Real Sociedad on Wednesday. Pedri opened the scoring in the 34th minute when he latched onto a pass from Raphinha and tapped into an empty net. With almost 70% of ball possession, Barcelona were dominant in every aspect of the game but did not create many clear opportunities to extend their lead, with only four shots on target the entire match. After a first half in which Ansu Fati wasted a couple of chances before Pedri’s goal, Barcelona came back from the break at a slower pace and seamed content with their advantage as Getafe failed to mount a serious threat.