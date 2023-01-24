Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 24 January 2023

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110 Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110