Nora Fatehi was jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez, claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been in the headlines for almost a year for their alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is in jail in Rs 200 crores extortion case. Both the actresses have been questioned by the Economic Offences Wings and Enforcement Directorate respectively. In a recent development, the EOW filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection to the case. Meanwhile, Sukesh claimed that Nora was always jealous of Jacqueline.

As reported by NDTV, Sukesh, in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh, claimed that Nora Fatehi was always brainwashing him against Jacqueline Fernandez and that she wanted him to leave her and date Nora. “Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don’t answer the call, she used to keep on calling me,” Sukesh claimed.

“As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help Bobby (Nora’s relative) in setting up a music production company, which I did. She also kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewellery that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using to date. Ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than Rs. 2 crores,” claimed Sukesh. He also claimed that her statements have changed in front of the ED and EOD.

Sukesh further said that he only had professional relationships with actors Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna as they were supposed to act in his producer banner LS Film. “I had no romantic association as news alleged by them, as their statement before the Enforcement Directorate, nine months ago was completely different which can be seen by media to certain if I am lying. So this new statement was given by them before EOW is only to save their skin and to grab publicity in the media. I have no fear to agree with the truth, but this new story is very funny after 9 months. I appeal to the media to verify the ED chargesheet statement and now the new EOW chargesheet statement which will clearly show how these two Nikki and Chahath are lying,” he said.

“I have to this very minute maintained dignity and respect for all those women and I don’t want to stoop down to this cheap level of putting out all the chats, and screenshots in the open which would expose the truth in open, and which will assassinate their characters, but if this circus goes on then I have face to show, as they know, what all they have spoken or have had knowledge about,” he added.

“The statement given by the so-called witness actresses in the supplement chargesheet filed by the EOW, I am sure everyone has perceptions after reading the statements published on media, but, I would also mention a few things in my press statement here which will show how the so-called witness actress have lied and abused the process of law,” Sukesh said in his press statement on Saturday.

Nora Fatehi recently filed a case of defamation against Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly making “defamatory imputations against her due to malicious reasons.” Besides that, the actress and reality show judge also sued at least 15 media organizations for making defamatory comments against her.