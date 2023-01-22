Exemplary work for flood victims done through ehsaas programme: Elahi

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi an Ayat about Khatme Nabuwat(SAW) and a Holy Hadith has been displayed in the Central Committee Room of CM Office.Surah Al-Ahzab Ayat Number 40 has been displayed in the Central Committee Room of CM office. The translation and inference of Surah Al-Ahzab Ayat Number 40 states” The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(SAW) in not father of any one among you male people but he is the Prophet(SAW) of Allah Almighty and is the last Nabi(SAW) among all the other Nabis. Allah Almighty is fully aware about everything.” Tirmizi Shareef Hadith Number 2219 about Aqeeda-i- Khatme Nabuwat (SAW) has been displayed in the Central Committee Room of CM Office. According to the Tirmizi Shareef Hadith Number 2219 the Holy Prophet(SAW) said” I am Khatamun Nabiyoon(SAW) and there will be no Nabi after me.” Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the Committee Room accompanied by Rasikh Elahi and inspected the Divine Ayat and the Holy Hadith being displayed.CM expressed his profound thanks for displaying the Divine Ayat and the Holy Hadith in the majuscule script.CM stated that Aqeeda-i- Khatme Nabuwat(SAW) is the cardinal part of our faith and vowed to take all possible steps for its complete protection.CM highlighted that incorporating Aqeeda-i- Khatme Nabuwat(SAW) article eradicated fraudulent incidents adding that it was declared mandatory to write Khatamun Nabiyeen(SAW) before the Holy name of Hazrat Muhammad(SAW) in the academic books.CM lauded Ex-EN Buildings Maryam Rathore and her team for splendidly displaying the divine Ayat about Khatme Nabuwat(SAW) and the Holy Hadith. Amir Saeed Rawn, Hamesh Khan,Khateeb Jamia Masjid CM Office Qari Sajid and others were also present on the occasion.

Doctor Sania Nishtar Head of Punjab Ehsaas Programme met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM office in which Doctor Sania Nishtar gave him a briefing about financial assistance Ehsaas Rashan Programme for the deserving families and also apprised him about the progress being made on the rehabilitation and settlement programme of the flood- affectees.CM while acknowledging the services of Doctor Sania Nishtar for helping the deserving persons stated that an exemplary work for the rehabilitation of flood- affectees has been done through Punjab Ehsaas Programme.CM highlighted that technology aid was taken in order to obtain data of the flood-affectees adding that the help of flood- affectees should continue in future as well.CM maintained that this programme has never been closed in any tenure in view of paramount significance of Ehsaas Programme and hoped that the Ehsaas Programme and rehabilitation of flood- affectees will continue in future as well.CM highlighted that helping the flood- affectees is a noble gesture and there is no precedent in the past with regard to transparent utilisation of funds.CM apprised that the Punjab government allocated funds worth rupees one billion for the flood- affectees of Sindh.CM revealed that rupees one billion will be disbursed to the Sindh government on receiving an authentic data but the Sindh government did not provide any data of the flood- affectees.CM censured that the Sindh government did not even reply to a letter being sent by the Punjab government for formally providing it rupees one billion for the flood- affectees.CM outlined that the Punjab government wants to disburse rupees one billion for the flood-affectees of Sindh according to the direction of Imran Khan. CM maintained that helping the flood- affectees is a welfare work and non- cooperation of the Sindh government is incomprehensible.CM informed that the Punjab government and concerned departments contacted the Sindh government in every possible manner in this regard. CM vowed that Punjab province will fulfil its commitment to help their flood-affected Sindhi brothers and sisters..CM censured that the Federal government did not pay even a single penny to the Punjab government for helping the flood- affectees in their rehabilitation and settlement.

Director Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab Asghar Abdullah met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office in which Asghar Abdullah apprised him about the performance of Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab and other related affairs.CM Parvez Elahi underscored that literary and intellectual persons play a pivotal role in the development of a healthy society.CM outlined that the Punjab government has laid the foundation to make Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab an institution of latest design and hoped that very soon this institution will enable itself to play its vigorous role effectively in harmony with the requirements and demands of modern era.

CM disclosed that state-of-the-art Book WareHouse and Book Display Centre will be established for Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab adding that Literary Cafe and Conference Hall of latest technology will also be established.CM revealed that literary workshops and internship programmes will be organised for students.CM directed to publish special edition for the students and complete E-Reader project at the earliest.CM directed to transfer ancient building of Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab being guarantor of 73 years old glorious traditions into a literary heritage.CM also announced a special grant for the Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab.