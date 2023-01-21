‘Everything Everywhere’ wins Critics Choice Award for Best Picture

The time-and-space-twisting film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was a big winner at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, presented on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza and broadcast live on The CW. Nominated in 14 categories, the most of any movie, “Everything Everywhere” won the following honours: Best Picture: The cast and crew of “Everything Everywhere” gathered on the stage after emerging victorious from a crowded field: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “RRR,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking.”

Best Director: Accepting were Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who are billed as “Daniels.” Also nominated: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Damien Chazelle, “Babylon”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”; Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”; SS Rajamouli, “RRR”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” Best Original Screenplay: Kwan and Scheinert won this award as well. Also nominated: Todd Field, “Tár”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”; Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun.”

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan won for playing Waymond Wang in “Everything Everywhere.” He previously won a Golden Globe. The ceremony reunited him with his co-star from “Encino Man”, Brendan Fraser, who was named best actor for “The Whale.” Also nominated for best supporting actor: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Best Editing: Paul Rogers won for “Everything Everywhere.” Also nominated: Tom Cross, “Babylon”; Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”; Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”; Monika Willi, “Tár.”

“Everything Everywhere” was also nominated in the following categories: Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, who played Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere,” was nominated. The winner was Cate Blanchett for “Tár.” At the Golden Globes, both actresses won because their movies were in separate categories. Best Supporting Actress: Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu were nominated for “Everything Everywhere.” The award went to Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Best Acting Ensemble: “Everything Everywhere” was among six nominees. The award went to “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Best Comedy: “Everything Everywhere” was one of six nominees. The award went to “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Best Production Design: Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim were nominated for “Everything Everywhere,” one of six films in the running. The award went to Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino for “Babylon.”

Best Costume Design: Shirley Kurata of “Everything Everywhere” was one of six nominees. The award went to Ruth E. Carter for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Best Hair and Makeup: “Everything Everywhere” was one of six nominees. The award went to “Elvis.” Best Visual Effects: “Everything Everywhere” and “RRR” were among six nominees. The award went to “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was among the nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Living,” based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru.” The award went to Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.” Bill Nighy, the star of “Living,” was nominated for best actor. “Turning Red,” directed by Domee Shi, was one of five nominees for Best Animated Feature. The award went to “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” “RRR,” from India, which received a total of five nominations, won for Best Foreign Language Film. Also nominated: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Argentina, 1985”, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”, “Close” and “Decision to Leave”.