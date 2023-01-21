Fashion icon, writer Iqra Reza’s book Embrace Your Inner Child working on Mindful Mom

Iqra Reza is a certified and licensed Pakistani Dubai-based award-winning holistic mental health therapist, an international author of her book Embrace Your Inner-Child, Your Magical Journey, an emotional intelligence expert and an educator. Reza also runs her own fashion business as an entrepreneur. Her work has landed her on multiple news channels and magazines, as well as in the Top 10 Entrepreneurs list of 2021. Iqra has come a long way in her practice from being a mother to a Fashion entrepreneur to creating a big impact in the life of others through her therapy practice. Her passion is to serve humanity and educate her clients and students that the power is within them to live their dream life. Iqra integrates spirituality and psychology together to guide her clients to align their minds, body and souls to release any energetic entanglements that may be blocking them to experience a happy life. She has an immense amount of success stories.