Nawaz forms 32-member board ahead of Punjab, KP elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has formed a 32-member parliamentary board ahead of the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Reports said that the parliamentary board will be headed by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will be part of the board. PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Main Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be part of the parliamentary board.

Reports said that Ameer Muqam, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi have also been included in the parliamentary board from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Parliamentary board will choose candidates and distribute party tickets. Earlier, talking to media in London on Friday, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N will contest elections will full preparation and party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has finalised names for parliamentary board for elections. He said that consultation was held on elections in London and Nawaz Sharif has finalised names for party’s parliamentary board for elections. Parliamentary board will decide on candidates’ applications, he said. Sanaullah expressed hope that the PML-N supremo will land in the country soon and will chair the party’s parliamentary board to finalise candidates for the elections.

“Few senior party leaders, including I, should resign to run election campaign along with Nawaz Sharif,” he suggested, as the general polls in Pakistan’s biggest provinces are expected to take place within 90 days. Responding to a question, the minister said that the PML-N leadership would decide whether he will stay in the federal government or Punjab. “Nawaz Sharif should land in Lahore,” he suggested and vowed that he would be accorded an unprecedented welcome upon his return from London – where he is residing since 2019. His return would change the country’s political scenario, Sanaullah said. The interior minister added that the PML-N supremo will hold public meetings across Punjab once he lands in the country.

Responding to a question about the judiciary, the minister said that they have reservations about some judges, but they respect the judiciary and believe that it would provide justice to everyone. It is the prerogative of the concerned institutions to decide on the arrest of PTI Chairman Khan and not of the government, said the interior minister.