Rwanda’s Geovanis Uwase suspended for illegal bowling action

DUBAI: Geovanis Uwase, the Rwanda fast bowler, has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after her action was found illegal at Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The decision was taken by the Event Panel, which comprises members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists. Uwase was reported by the match officials during Rwanda’s match against Pakistan on January 15, with footage captured during their match against Zimbabwe on January 17 shared with the Event Panel for review. In two games in the tournament so far, Uwase has one wicket from six overs at an economy rate of 3. “The assessment was carried out in accordance with clauses 3.5 and 4.7 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations,” an ICC release said. “The Event Panel concluded that Uwase employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with the regulations, she is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket.” Uwase’s suspension will remain in place until Uwase undergoes a reassessment that confirms her elbow extension is within the permissible limit.