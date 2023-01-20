India defeat Wales 4-2 but fail to top group

BHUBANESWAR: India defeated Wales 4-2 in their final Pool D encounter at the Hockey World Cup, but were unable to top their group, with England topping the charts on goal-difference. Akashdeep Singh grabbed a brace for India, with Harmanpreet Singh and Shamsher Singh finding the net for the hosts. India finished second in Pool D, thus setting up a crossover match-up against New Zealand on the 22nd of January. Earlier, England beat Spain by a 4-0 margin, which ramped up the pressure on India — with the hosts now needing to defeat Wales by an eight-goal margin to top Pool D.