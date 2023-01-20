Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year

LONDON: Manchester City have topped the Deloitte Football Money League for the second year in a row as the world’s highest revenue-generating club in the 2021-22 season in which fans returned to stadiums as COVID-19 restrictions were eased. Abu Dhabi-owned City generated total revenue of 731 million euros ($790.65 million), followed by Real Madrid (714 million euros) and Liverpool (702 million euros). City’s rivals Manchester United generated 689 million euros and Paris St Germain made 654 million euros. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United, Leicester City, Leeds United, Everton and Newcastle United were all on the list as the Premier League clubs made up 11 of the top 20. “The Premier League was the only one of the Big Five European leagues to experience an increase in its media rights value during its most recent rights sale process,” said Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group. “It continues to appeal to millions of global followers and its member clubs have a greater revenue advantage over international rivals.” City posted a Premier League record commercial revenue of 373 million euros in 2021-22, a growth of 65 million euros from the previous season.