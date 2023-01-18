Sanam Jung makes her television comeback in ‘Pyari Mona’ opposite Adeel Hussain

The versatile and gorgeous Sanam Jung is all set to make her television comeback in Hum TV’s newest drama serial ‘Pyari Mona’ opposite the dashing Adeel Hussain.

Airing from today (Thursday), ‘Pyari Mona’ is not a typical serial glorifying toxic relationships or ‘saas, bahu’ problems, and offering the much needed break with its strong storyline and an impressive, bold and confident female lead. Television is an important medium for highlighting sensitive issues and Hum TV has always excelled in tackling such topics by creating relatable characters and delivering the message subtly all the while maintaining the entertainment factor to keep the audiences engaged.

The serial revolves around the main lead Mona, an overachiever, strong and courageous girl who excels in everything she does but, being a plus-sized person, Mona has to face challenges, problems, provocations and taunts just because she doesn’t meet the conventional standards of beauty set by our society. The serial highlights body shamming, bullying, harassment and its social and mental implications on the victim in a society with unrealistic expectations from women and stringent standards of beauty. Pyari Mona is an unconventional and interesting story of Mona as she navigates through her life. Written by Haseeb Ahmed, directed by Ali Hassan and produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions, the serial also features Mashal Khan, Adnan Jafer, Muhammad Hunbal, Naureen Mumtaz, Uzma Baig, Shaheen Khan and others.

Will Mona conquer the hurdles or succumb to the rules and standards set by society? Follow the story of Mona every Thursday at 8pm on HUM TV to find out.