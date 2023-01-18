Fahad Mirza denounces Feroze Khan for sharing Sarwat’s personal details

Feroze Khan has taken legal action against several artists who have made false and baseless allegations against him. On Tuesday, he served defamation notices on these individuals. He first shared the legal document on his official Twitter handle, which included the addresses and personal contact numbers of actors. Feroze had initially shared the legal document on social media but later deleted it, and instead wrote a tweet about his legal team serving defamation notices on those who made false and baseless allegations. Unfortunately, by the time he removed the notice from his official Twitter account, it had already been shared widely and viewed by many of his followers. Feroze had served a defamation notice to several celebrities, one of them being Sarwat Gilani. However, after the court notice was shared publicly with the artiste s personal information, her husband, Fahad Mirza, criticised Feroze on social media by calling him a “moron of the highest order”. Mirza, while adding that he doesn’t like to comment on “nonsense”, shared, “Feroze Khan is very vengeful and stupid for adding the personal numbers of all those actors and then making it public.” He went on to add, “After this knee-jerk response, he really has proven that he is a moron of the highest order and I am sure whatever his wife says about him must be true.” The notice read that Khan and his former wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan are embroiled in a legal battle pending the custody of their two children. The Tich Button actor’s legal team further claims that no case regarding domestic abuse has been filed by Sultan or is pending in court.