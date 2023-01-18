PRCS extends support to returnees from Turkey

A pilot project of Post-Return Livelihood Support related to the return of illegal Pakistanis living in Turkey and assistance to them for livelihood support, has been launched. The launching event in this regard was held at the Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters here today, in which two persons who returned to Pakistan voluntarily from Turkey, were provided with loader rickshaws for livelihood, while one person was given cash financial assistance and one person was given Chung Chi Rickshaw.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Secretary General Obaid Ullah Khan, Head of Delegation of Turkey Red Crescent in Pakistan Ibrahim Carlos, Hafiz Ece Yilmazturk, Alper Suna, Dursun Delikta, Muhsin Balci among Turkish delegation, PRCS, TRC staff and volunteers.

Speaking on this occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that an agreement was made between Pakistan Red Crescent and Turkish Red Crescent in 2021, according to which measures would be taken keeping in mind the mutual interest in the return of Pakistani illegal immigrants. Under this pilot project, 200 people will be benefited, 150 people will be given financial assistance, while 50 people will be provided with means of livelihood such as setting up a barber shop, Chung Chi or Loader Rickshaw so that they can support their families. He said currently, 50248 out of 2.5 million illegal immigrants in Turkey belong to Pakistan.

He also congratulated the nationals who voluntarily returned to Pakistan. In the meeting before the ceremony, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed that the cooperation of the two institutions will open new avenues of cooperation in the coming days. “Steps will be taken to make this project long-term, a full awareness campaign will also be conducted”, he added.

PRCS Chairman said that PRCS is serving the suffering humanity to the best of its capability and without any discrimination. He said Turkey has always stood side by side with people of Pakistan through thick and thin. He also paid rich tributes to the TRC for their generous support and long-term partnership with the PRCS in humanitarian interventions in the last decades. “The TRC has always fulfilled its commitment to support PRCS as a reliable partner in case of any disaster, emergency or provision of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities,” he said.

Among those who have benefited from means of livelihood under the “Post-Return Livelihood Support Project” with the cooperation of PRCS and TRC, are Ziaur Rehman resident of Faisalabad and Rohail Shahzad, Sarfaraz Gulfam, Mirza Saim Baig resident of Gujarat. Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Ece Yilmazturk from Turkish Red Crescent said relations between Pakistan and Turkish are time-tested. She thanked PRCS for the cooperation to mitigate the sufferings of vulnerable communities.