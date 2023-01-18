RUDA’s industrial zone emulate measures to fight pollution

Keeping in view the prevalent policy, RUDA has initiated a comprehensive plan to monitor, control and mitigate the effects of pollution in its territorial limits. Very comprehensive measures are initiated in RUDA Industrial Zone 1 where a survey is underway to collect data effecting the environment on one hand and suggesting the measures to address the problems of environmental degradation on the other. This exercise will result in the mitigation of the factors contributing towards the smog of the city which is otherwise being aggravated by the unbridled use of vehicles, emitting petrochemical fumes in the atmosphere. RUDA is also facilitating the existing industries to acquire environmental NOC from EPA. Converging on the other realm of development in the area, RUDA has undertaken the laying of sewerage and constructions of roads in the phase 1 of RUDA’s Industrial Area. For achieving better design delineations and linking the internal communication arteries, an entrance gate, measuring 80 feet wide and 35 feet long is being constructed. Ravi industrial Estate Association has already appreciated the efforts made by RUDA in improving the operational and environmental atmospherics of the area.