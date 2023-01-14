Momina says missed PA trust vote due to death in family

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Momina Waheed, who was among the lawmakers who were absent on the day of confidence vote for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has responded to the show cause notice sent to her by her party. In a written response, women reserved seat member 321 (W-321) Momina said that she had travelled to Karachi prior to the vote owing to a death in her family, a private news channel reported. “I had told my parliamentary leader,” she stated, adding that she was also willing to come back ahead of schedule to make it to the vote, but suggested that miscommunication threw it off. “I was told the vote is not on the 11th but rather on the 12th,” she said, adding, “Of course the fact it would be held at 12am on the 12th was not conveyed to me in time.” She added that due to smog conditions, she was unable to find a late flight to Lahore from Karachi, stranding her. “I don’t own my private plane nor can I afford to charter one,” she stated. “I remain a member of the PTI and if I have said anything in any public forum I would like you to show me the same,” she concluded.