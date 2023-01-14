Shahrukh shares Abram’s favourite scene from ‘Pathaan’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan trailer has been released; the latter reveals his son AbRam’s favourite scene from the movie.

Recently, Shah Rukh conducted a question and answer session on his Twitter handle, using the hashtag #AskSRK, where fans could ask him various questions. One of the fans asked Khan to share his family s reaction to the trailer of his upcoming action-packed film, “Pathaan”.

The “Dil Se” actor, while sharing the reaction, revealed his youngest son’s favourite scene. “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most. He thinks I might go into another realm!!!”

Apart from AbRam Khan, SRK and Gauri Khan are also parents to daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan.

During the #AskSRK session, he was also asked to share his working experience with director Siddharth Anand. “He is really a treat to work with. Too much fun.”

With “Pathaan”, King Khan makes his comeback to the silver screen after four years. He last did “Zero” in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The action-thriller film, directed by Siddharth, also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia in the key roles.

The most-awaited action-packed film is slated to hit the theatres on Jan 25.