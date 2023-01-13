Court accepts Hamza’s exemption plea in money-laundering case

An accountability court on Thursday accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz’s exemption from hearing plea in a money-laundering case. The court, while conducting hearing in the money-laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, remarked that the attendance of Suleman Shehbaz was not mandatory during trial as a separate reference against him would be filed. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 27. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a money-laundering reference against 16 suspects including PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz. However, the court granted permanent exemption from appearance to the premier.