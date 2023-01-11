Wana worries

On one hand, the fact that the Wana community in South Waziristan has taken a stand against terrorism is a positive development. The government must move quickly to respond to the citizens of Wana’s demands. Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan also is experiencing large-scale protests. Prior to it, Swat protested militancy on the streets. In other places, we observe a wave of road blockades by workers from specific departments protesting a lack of flour, unemployment, etc.

The residents of Wana in South Waziristan have been holding a sit-down protest against the lack of protection in the area. They call for action against the terrorists and the prompt reopening of local police stations. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needs to respond to these demands. Ten points make up the protesters’ agenda.

Wana’s citizens should have the same rights to security, peace, law, and order as those in other parts of Pakistan, including the safety of their lives and means of subsistence. The recent wave of unrest in Wana is a result of militants attacking a police station on December 21. Following this, the security forces launched an operation against the terrorists, in which 11 militants were killed.

The militants had managed to escape with heavy weapons and other equipment. However, this is hardly the only instance of militancy in the region. Additionally, militant attacks have occurred in Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismael Khan, and other places as militancy and its effects alone resulted in 973 fatalities last year.

All fingers are pointed at the Taliban when we discuss militancy because they are quick to claim responsibility for terrorist activities; the alarming aspect, though, is that they are now even more organised and confident as a result of the Afghan Taliban’s capture of Kabul. It appears that the government’s appeasement strategy has failed, and in order to combat terrorism and crime in Swat, South Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other areas of Pakistan, the government now requires a tough strategy.

Instead of exaggerating their accomplishments in geostrategic terms, both civilian and military leaders must cooperate as people have suffered for more than 40 years throughout the entire country, particularly in the bordering areas, as a result of the approach that both the civil and military leadership has been employing. We worry about going back to again a full war on terror if terrorists are not culled right now. *