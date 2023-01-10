Former president Faisalabad District Bar gunned down

Former President District Bar Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman along with another man was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists on Samundri Road, Faisalabad on Tuesday. Reports said that Naveed Mukhtar along with a man was on way to the district bar when two motorcyclists one of them was carrying a weapon opened indiscriminate firing on the vehicle. Resultantly, both breathed their last on the spot and the killers managed to escape from the spot even in broad daylight. Footages shared on social media showed that the gun toting man was covering his face and he managed to escape after killing both car riders. On being informed of the incident, the senior police officers rushed the crime scene. The lawyers protested against the police on being informed of the killing and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. A lawyer’s delegation led by President Ashraf Basra met the city police officer Khalid Mehmood and demanded the arrest of the culprits. The CPO assured them that a special team has been formed to trace the criminals.