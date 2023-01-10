Pakistan Literary Festival will be held in February at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council, in collaboration with Pakistan Arts Council Karachi, will organize a grand “Pakistan Literary Festival” festival in February. It was decided during a meeting between Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and President of Pakistan Arts Council Karachi Ahmed Shah that the “Pakistan Literary Festival” will be held from February 10 to 12 at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. In this regard, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed said that the preparations for the Pakistan Literary Festival are in full swing. He noted that Alhamra would continue the tradition of providing the people with a worthy environment full of knowledge and literature. Apart from academic and literary sessions, Pakistani crafts, Ford stalls, music, dance performances, Poetry sessions, and book fairs would be part of this festival for the people’s interest, said Razi Ahmed. Speaking about the festival, President Pakistan Arts Council Ahmed Shah said that we are taking significant steps to promote and develop language, literature, culture and civilisation. Shah said the festival would have sessions in Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi and other languages.