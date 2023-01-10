Fazeel Asif Jah appointed as PCBDA chairman

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi has appointed Mr. Fazeel Asif Jah as Chairman of the board of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab).

The appointment of Mr. Fazeel has been done under Section 9 of the PCBDDA Act 2021. His appointment is officially notified by the Secretary of Housing Urban Development & Public Health Department, Government of Punjab. Mr. Fazeel Asif Jah is directed by the CM Punjab, to take the charge with immediate effect.

