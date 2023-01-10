U.S. stocks end mixed in choppy trading

US stocks finished mixed in volatile trading on Monday as investors continued to weigh the Federal Reserve’s future policy path. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.96 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 33,517.65, erasing a nearly 305-point gain earlier in the session. The S&P 500 decreased 2.99 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,892.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 66.36 points, or 0.63 percent, to 10,635.65. Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with health care and consumer staples down 1.66 percent and 1.03 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Technology rose 1.09 percent, the best performing group. The above market reactions came after a strong market rally on Wall Street, which saw the Dow jump over 700 points on Friday, as rate hike concerns eased. Data released on Friday showed signs of moderating wage growth and weaker service sector activity in the United States, allaying fears over the extent of further Fed tightening. “With the other data indicating that the labor market is tight, the Fed will need to see more evidence that wage growth is slowing before it considers pausing the rate-hiking cycle,” said UBS analysts. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers on Monday approved the implementation of a cost-reflective electricity tariff formula, a minister said. Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera told journalists in Colombo that the cabinet also granted approval to amend the general policy guidelines for the electricity industry.