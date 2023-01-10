Former New Zealand opener Bruce Murray dies aged 82

WELLINGTON: Bruce Murray, who played a starring role in New Zealand’s first ever Test victory in Pakistan, has died aged 82. Murray, a right-hand opening batter, made his debut in February 1968 and played 13 Test matches, scoring 598 runs at an average of 23.92, including five fifties. His highest score of 90 came in Lahore in 1969, helping New Zealand take a decisive first-innings lead of 127 in a low-scoring game. New Zealand won that Test match by five wickets, and went on to claim the three-match series 1-0. It was New Zealand’s first ever Test-series win, home or away. Murray played 102 first-class matches in total, most of them for Wellington, and scored 6257 runs at 35.55, including six hundreds. His family has continued to influence New Zealand cricket. His daughter Jo Murray and his son-in-law Robbie Kerr both played for Wellington, while current New Zealand internationals Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr are his granddaughters.