Third ship carrying MT fertiliser to dock at Gwadar Port today

Out of the two lac tons of urea fertiliser imports, the third ship carrying 31,000 metric tons of urea fertiliser is all set to dock at Gwadar Port on 10th January (Tuesday).

According to Gwadar Pro Monday, the first ship carrying 32,000 metric tons berthed on Dec 29 and the second ship carrying 31,500 tons was anchored on Jan 1. All bulk cargo consignments are being processed and transported through Gwadar Port in phases.

This is the first time that Gwadar port has provided services of handling, processing and administrative operation to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) which belongs to the public sector.

Before, all the import consignments including wheat import under the Afghan transit trade agreement and fertiliser imports for different companies were processed and transported from Gwadar port solely for the private sector. Gwadar Port is making all this happen in collaboration with Gwadar International Terminal Limited (GITL) and National Logistic Cell (NLC).

Gwadar International Terminal Limited (GITL) official told Gwadar Pro that the processing of all urea fertiliser already off-loaded is being transported through the Web-Based One Custom Clearance System (WeBOC).

According to Gwadar Pro, “National Logistic Cell (NLC) which is providing logistic services is also utilising the Web-based one custom clearance system.