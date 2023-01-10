Pakistan down New Zealand by six wickets to go one up in ODI series

KARACHI: Pakistan defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the first one-day international of a three-match series to go one up at National Stadium here on Monday. Chasing a modest target of 256, Pakistan raced home for the loss of four wickets with 11 balls to spare of their allotted 50 overs. Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit half centuries to overcome the visitors and help the hosts draw first blood. Fakhar made 56 off 76 balls, Babar 66 off 82 balls while Rizwan remained undefeated on 77 off 66 balls. The remaining matches are on Wednesday and Friday, also in Karachi. Babar and Zaman put on 78 runs for the second wicket after Imamul Haq (11) fell in the sixth over. Zaman hit seven boundaries in his 74-ball knock before he was bowled by Michael Bracewell, while Babar was stumped off Glenn Phillips after facing 82 deliveries. Rizwan, who added 60 with Babar, put on another 64 with Haris Sohail who made a quick-fire 32. Off-spinner Bracewell was the best New Zealand bowler with 2-44.

Naseem Shah restricts New Zealand to 255-9: Earlier, fast-bowler Naseem Shah grabbed his second five-wicket haul to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 255-9. Only Bracewell and Tom Latham managed to get scores in the forties as most of the New Zealand middle order failed to build on their starts. The 19-year-old dismissed opener Devon Conway in the first over of the match for nought to kickstart Pakistan, who won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat. Naseem, who finished with 5-57, returned for a second spell to account for Glenn Phillips (37), Bracewell (43), and Henry Shipley (nought) to derail the visitors’ batting. Naseem, whose first five-wicket haul was against the Netherlands in August, rounded off his night by dismissing Mitchell Santner for 21 in the final over. Latham (42) and Daryl Mitchell (36) restored the innings during a fourth-wicket stand of 56, while Phillips and Bracewell added 66 off 59 balls for the sixth – before Shah dismissed both in successive overs. Skipper Kane Williamson scored 26 before he was beautifully bowled neck and crop by debutant leg-spinner Usama Mir, who finished with 2-42. Phillips hit a six and a boundary in his 53-ball knock, while Bracewell cracked four boundaries and six off 42 deliveries. Opener Finn Allen smashed six boundaries in his 27-ball 29.