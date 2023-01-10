Yash may be replaced after KGF 5, says producer Vijay Kiragandur

KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur has said that the hit film franchise will be made in multiple parts and much ‘like James Bond’, the lead actor will be changed in later parts. Yash played the lead role of Rocky Bhai in the first two parts of KGF.

Actor Yash, who rose to national fame with the second part of his hit Kannada film, KGF, will be replaced in later instalments of the film franchise, producer Vijay Kiragandur has said in a new interview. Vijay added that the third instalment of the film will go on floors only in 2025.

Yash essayed the role of Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. After KGF Chapter 1 proved to be a surprise hits in non-Kannada regions, the second film – KGF Chapter 2 – had a wider release and became one of the highest grossing films in India, including the Hindi region.

Vijay told a portal, “It is possible in the KGF franchise that after the 5th part, another hero may play Rocky Bhai’s role, just like the James Bond series, the heroes keep changing.” The portal, Metrosaga, also quoted him as saying that director Prashant Neel is busy with Salaar and work on KGF 3 will begin only in 2025.

Vijay is the founder of Hombale films – the production house behind hit films such as and Kantara, apart from KGF. After the huge success of regional stories over the past two years, the market for these movies expanded. Talking about his plans for future investment in films, Vijay told PTI in an interview in December, “We intend to invest ?3,000 crore for the next five years in the entertainment industry in India. We believe the entertainment industry will grow more and more.It will be a mixed bag of stories. Every year there will be five-six films including one event movie. As of now we have plans of making movies in all south languages.”

The slate of Hombale Films quite interesting. It includes pan-India film Salaar, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, that is directed by Prashanth Neel. Kannada action film Bagheera, multilingual film Dhoomam, and Keerti Suresh’s Tamil film Raghuthata.

Hombale Films will also launch superstar Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar, in a film directed by Santhosh Anandram. The film is likely to be out by 2023 end. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s social thriller Tyson, Rakshit Shetty’s Richard Anthony and a Sudha Kongara’s film are also in the pipeline.