Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s Sunday fam-jam includes Raha and ‘Lolo ke ghar ka feast’

Sundays are time for family and this weekend saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan attending a Kapoor fam-jam.

While Kareena first shared glimpses from a ‘feast’ organized by her sister, Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo at her house, the family was also spotted at Ranbir Kapoor’s house in Bandra to meet his and Alia Kapoor’s newborn baby Raha Kapoor. On Sunday afternoon, Kareena posted an Instagram story that featured her aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitasha Nanda seated on a sofa while husband Saif Ali Khan and cousin Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor were seated at the back. Kareena added a ‘FamJam’ gif to her post. Kareena also shared another photo of the food and wrote, “Lolo ke ghar ka feast.” Paparazzi also spotted Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, his son Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, Reema Jain and husband Manoj Jain today.

This is not it. Kareena, Saif, Karisma, and Neetu Kapoor were seen visiting Alia-Ranbir’s daughter Raha at the stars’ pad in Bandra.

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor requested the Mumbai paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter Raha Kapoor. They had a special meet-and-greet session with Mumbai’s paparazzi on Saturday where they requested them to not photograph their daughter Raha until she is of a certain age. As a goodwill gesture, Ranbir even showed Raha’s picture to the cameramen who were present there. While the couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare, Alia and Ranbir have also promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they’ll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.