PPP to hold power show tomorrow

Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani said on Friday the PPP will show its total political might on Sunday. He said the preparations of local elections were discussed in the recent session, and the decision for holding a rally had been taken in which the workers and candidates of local elections would take part. The PPP stalwart further said there would be power show in Karachi that would demonstrate which Party had the majority in Karachi, while adding the environment was suitable for the municipal elections in Karachi.