NHA Deputy Director PR M Saleem retires from service

The National Highway Authority’s Deputy Director Public Relations Mr. Muhammad Saleem has retired from government service. During his service span, he served in Administration, Secretariat, and Coordination wings of NHA. However, he mostly remained associated with Media Section of the Authority.

Sohail Aftab, Director Public Relations NHA, on this occasion, arranged a simple graceful ceremony in honor of the outgoing officer, participated by all the officials and staff members of media section of the Authority. Speaking on the occasion, Sohail Aftab commended the services of Muhammad Saleem extending over more than two decades in Public Relations section.

Muhammad Saleem expressed deep sense of gratitude to his senior officers and the staff as well for extending cooperation to make his stay in NHA, a success.

“It’s been a wonderful experience working here and I am going to miss you all very much. I am taking along with me fond memories and I request all of you to stay connected with me. Thank you once again for this wonderful party and wish you all the very best for future!” he said.