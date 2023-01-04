Nawaz, Maryam leave for ‘week-long trip to Geneva’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday left London for a week-long trip to Switzerland’s Geneva, a private TV channel claimed. It confirmed that the father-daughter duo will stay in the Swiss capital for a week. They flew from Heathrow airport Wednesday afternoon on a Swiss flight along with two other members of the family. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also be visiting Geneva to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan – along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – on January 9.

The conference is meant to serve as a platform to marshal international support for Pakistan’s flood-affected population. The TV report mentioned that the PML-N supremo and his daughter will go sightseeing and also have meetings scheduled during the trip. However, it was learnt that Nawaz will also meet with PM Shehbaz, who is expected to reach the Swiss city on Sunday. “Nawaz Sharif’s heart surgeon is also based in Geneva and he has made clinical appointments in the city for him,” the TV channel said, adding that it’s the same surgeon who has often visited the elder Sharif in London at the Avenfield Apartment. The two PML-N leaders will return to London after a week, as per the TV channel.