Saheefa will work with Khalilur Rehman on her own terms

Pakistan model and actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has said she will work with famous writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar on her terms.

Khalilur Rehman is known for his controversial statements but he has also contributed in producing extraordinary work for the Pakistan showbiz industry.

In the past, Saheefa made harsh statements about the writer and even referred to him as cheap during a chat show.

Recently, Saheefa was asked if she would accept a project offer that included Khalil, to which she responded that she would only do so if she was offered a handsome amount of money and could be assured that Khalil would not be present on set.