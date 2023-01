Shaheed Salman Taseer died as he lived: on his feet standing up for his beliefs, for the inclusion that Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah spoke of on 11 August 1947 in his policy statement on his vision for Pakistan to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. Taseer was also a living example of the PPP’s manifesto in respecting all faiths, colour, creed and gender. He will not be forgotten.