ECP gives ‘last chance’ to Imran, PTI leaders to appear in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday gave a last chance to the PTI chairman Imran Khan and other leaders to appear in a contempt case against them. The ECP Member Nisar Durrani warned of issuing arrest warrants for them if they failed to show up in the next hearing. The top election body has asked the PTI chief, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry to submit their reply to the show-cause notices by Jan 17. During the hearing, member Akramullah Khan remarked why should not the ECP issue the arrest warrants for the PTI leaders. To which, lawyer Ali Bokhari asked the ECP to issue notice instead of warrants. Bokhari told ECP that Imran Khan was unable to appear before the ECP due to his health condition, adding that Fawad Chaudhry sought exemption from appearance as his mother was hospitalised. He further said the PTI leader Asad Umar could not appear before the commission as he missed his flight. The case was initiated against the PTI chairman and its leaders for controversial remarks against the ECP.