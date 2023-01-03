Islamabad local council polls

The elections for the local government in Islamabad will take place in a week. According to the law, elections must be held by Pakistan’s Election Commission three months before the local government’s term ends. On February 14, 2021, the tenure came to an end. It has been two years since the federal capital last had an elected municipal government. Recently, a measure to raise the number of union councils in Islamabad was approved by both the Senate and the National Assembly. The only requirement for the bill’s passage was the election of the president. The federal capital’s local government elections would be further delayed, according to President Arif Alvi, who declined to approve the legislation.

Due to the critical role that local governments play in the daily lives of citizens, Islamabad must have its own network of local governments. They offer a variety of facilities and services that are crucial to the health of their communities. Local governments provide fundamental public services, including garbage disposal, sanitary facilities, and access to clean water. Additionally, they support economic growth, deliver fundamental health services, and build and maintain municipal infrastructure. They manage zoning and land use laws and provide social services and environmental protection. Additionally, they act as the community’s primary point of contact with the state or federal government. Additionally, they act as an essential conduit between the local community and the larger political system, ensuring that local citizens are represented at all levels of government.

The smooth operation of the local administration has been seriously impacted by the election delay. At the local level, there is no elected official who can act in the interests of the populace or handle their complaints. Additionally, there is no system in place to properly budget and prepare for development projects as well as other public services like roads and sewage. Islamabad residents have voiced their displeasure with the current state of affairs and requested the federal government and courts to swiftly resolve this matter. In order for elections to be held soon and for them to be able to choose their representatives, who will act on their behalf, they have demanded that all legal matters be resolved. It is hoped that the required actions will be done to address this situation in order for local government elections to take place soon and for democracy to rule at the local level in Islamabad. *