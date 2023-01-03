PBBF announces Inter-Departmental National Basketball schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) on Monday announced the final schedule of Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship starting from January 25th at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. According to the organising secretary of the championship and the associate secretary of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Ouj-e-Zahoor, all the arrangements have been completed for the successful five-day championship which will be held under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA). He said that defending champions Pakistan Army, POF, Railways, Navy are in Group A while Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA, Police are in Group B.

Zahoor said that the inaugural match of the championship would be played between the defending champions Army and Navy while POF and Railways, WAPDA and Police teams will compete in the first round of the championship. “The semi-finals of the championship will be played on January 28, while the final will be held on January 29.

Schedule:

January 25 (Day-1): Army vs Navy; POF vs Railways; Wapda vs Police

January 26 (Day-2): Army vs Railway; PAF vs Police; POF vs Navy.

January 27 (Day-3): Army vs POF; PAF vs Wapda; Railway vs Navy.

January 28 (Day-4): Semi Finals

January 29 (Day-5): Final.