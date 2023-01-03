‘Economic security’ first

The National Security Committee on Monday reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.

“This will be dealt with full force of the state. Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory,” the committee resolved, according to a press release issued after the meeting.

The 40th meeting of the National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by relevant federal cabinet members, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all services chiefs, and heads of intelligence services.

The forum was apprised of the security situation of the country with a particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The prime minister emphasized that the war against terrorism would be led by federal and provincial governments as per National Action Plan in accordance with National Internal Security Policy with people-centric socio-economic development as a priority while the armed forces would provide resolute deterrence and secure conducive and enabling environment. He said the provincial apex committees were being revived in full earnest and law enforcement agencies especially the counter-terrorism departments would be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities.

The forum concluded that no country would be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserved all rights in that respect to safeguarding its people. The committee underscored that comprehensive ‘national security’ revolved around economic security and that sovereignty or dignity comes under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence.

The forum undertook a comprehensive view of the ongoing economic situation vis-à-vis challenges being faced by the common people of Pakistan, particularly the lower and middle-income classes.

The finance minister briefed the forum about the economic stability roadmap of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people. In order to strengthen the economy, the Committee agreed on undertaking concrete steps including import rationalization as well as preventing illegal currency outflows and hawala business. The emphasis will be specially made to improve agricultural output and manufacturing sector to ensure food security, imports substitution and employment.

It was resolved that people-centric economic policies with trickle-down effects on common people would remain a priority. It was also agreed to involve all stakeholders for consensus to realise effective and fast-track economic recovery and roadmap.

While taking into account the efforts for mitigating the challenges of 33 million flood-affected people, the forum resolved to mobilize all resources for their rehabilitation and reconstruction in coordination with the provincial governments and multilateral financial institutions. The Committee also appreciated the ongoing relief efforts led by the prime minister and federating units.

Last week, in the opening round, the high-level body had vowed to eradicate terrorism with full force and without any distinction before postponing the moot till today so decisions could be finalised in view of proposals. Since it is quite unusual for the NSC meeting to enter a second round, it was believed that decisions would be taken not only to deal with terrorism but also to stabilise the country’s crippling economy.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.