Nawal is a vision to behold in yellow

The showbiz diva Nawal Saeed is a vision to behold in an ethnic dress in the latest pictures viral on social media. On Thursday, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor treated her one million followers on the photo and video sharing application with a new picture gallery of herself. “Sunflowers to not pluck,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the five-picture gallery followed by a sunflower emoji. The stunning clicks see Saeed look as beautiful as a sunflower in a mustard yellow mirror-work dress. She paired the desi look with small gold hoops and flaunted her usual peach lips and flushed cheeks for the minimalistic look while having her hair in a sophisticated low bun. The huge fanbase of the actor on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures. It should be mentioned here that Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online. She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on her social media handles. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit. Moreover, the celebrity has recently turned entrepreneur and launched her clothing line called ‘Lace for Grace’.