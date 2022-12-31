Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Bannu IBO

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district, the military said on Saturday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that security forces conducted the IBO in general area Jani Khel of Bannu during which intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, four terrorists got killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the statement added. The slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, according to the military’s media wing. “However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Wasim (age 25 years, resident of Khairpur) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.” The ISPR said sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.