The challenges that move growth

As we leave behind 2022, the year ahead awaits us to embrace the future. This year was challenging for the automobile industry, which made me realize that every year has unique, unanticipated challenges. I believe that growth comes when you welcome challenges, as they provide opportunities to adapt, evolve, and excel.

Nonetheless, we accomplished more than expected due to our customer-first approach. We used every challenge as an opportunity to do something better for our growing markets and give our customers the absolute best.

As you all know, we have had a very unprecedented year. From LC restrictions, dollar fluctuations, production constraints, changes in government regulations, and automotive policies; These challenges affected the auto industry as a whole, but strategic maneuvers were established at the same time to counter them in a way that would not affect the customers or have any compromise on quality.

Hyundai is reaching new heights. Not only is our network growing exponentially, but at the same time, we are succeeding as a brand at every turn. Whatever the challenge, we have done our best to meet the growing demands of our customers.

Challenges are a part of life that is crucial for success. They hone us towards betterment, and it provides clarity to the things that matter most to us. In our case, our customer base is always our top priority. We stand by our vision for the progress of humanity by connecting people with quality time. And for that we strive to do better, to get better, to improve, and excel in every space possible.

May this year bring a lot of hope and joy and drive us as a nation toward strength. May 2023 create equal opportunities to do great things for those we love and for humanity as a whole.

Stay safe and stay strong.

The writer is CEO of Hyundai Nishat Motors (Private) Limited.