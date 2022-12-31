Britney Spears’ fans react as Sam Asghari drops new picture sans wedding ring

Britney Spears’ fans continue to slam Sam Asghari after his latest snap features him without wedding ring.

The aspiring actor took to Instagram to drop a picture of himself from the set of his forthcoming movie and fans were quick to point out that his ring was missing.

“Oh, hey. It’s me on set for @mr.right.app,” Asghari captioned the picture which showed him with a big smile on his face while someone combed his hair as per OK! Magazine.

“No wedding ring,” one social media user noted while another fan of the singer asked, “No ring?”

Other were curious about his wife’s whereabouts as one asked, “It’s cool as long as your wife is with you. Where’s Britney?”

Another fan of Hold Me Closer hitmaker penned, “Where’s your wife?”

This comes amid rumours that Spears is being held in a mental health facility while some fans of the pop star speculate that the singer has died.

Previously, some users accused Asghari of faking Spears in the couple’s Christmas pictures which showed them meditating on what appeared to be a gorgeous green field with mountains in the background. However, fans claimed that Asghari used a body double for his wife as they insisted that the girl in the picture is not Spears.